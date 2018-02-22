Houlihan Bridge back open after crash

Are you getting ready to hit the roads? Are you stuck in traffic wondering what's going on? Looking for a detour? Check WTOC First Alert Traffic optimized for your mobile device.

Police shut down the Houlihan Bridge following a crash on GA 25/Alligator Alley just before 6 a.m. The bridge reopened shortly after 8 a.m. and traffic is back to normal flow.

The Houlihan Bridge connects Chatham County, GA and Jasper County, SC.

We are working to get more information from officials regarding the crash that resulted in this closure. Stay with us for updates.

