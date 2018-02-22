23 more flu deaths reported in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - State health officials say 23 more people have died from the flu in South Carolina.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control said Wednesday that the latest deaths bring the total in the state to 151 deaths since the flu season started in October.

DHEC says more than 17,000 people were hospitalized with flu last week. That's down about 500 cases the previous week.

DHEC says there were about 10,600 positive flu tests last week in South Carolina. That compares with nearly 19,000 positive flu tests the first full week of February.

The flu season usually runs through May.

