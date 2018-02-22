Top Teacher: Cindy Hatala

Cindy Hatala has been teaching for 30 years.

The Richmond Hill 5th-grade teacher says she talks to her students from day one about the opportunity and responsibility that lies ahead in middle school.

Hatala is currently getting a 5th-grade class at George Washington Carver Elementary prepared to move on to the next big thing.

"We begin learning about responsibility, and we talk about it all year," she said. "If anything, I am consistently consistent. The children know the expectations , they know the routine and they know what consequences will be."

Hatala said she treats each of her students like her own.

"They know I am a grandma. I have a grandson and granddaughter, and they know they are as important to me as my children and grandchildren," she said.

