Georgia Senate united in renaming 'Runaway Negro Creek'

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia Senate has called on the federal government to change the name of a small body of water known as Runaway Negro Creek.

The Senate on Wednesday voted 51-0 in favor of a resolution to urge the U.S. Board of Geographic Names to officially change the creek's name to Freedom Creek.

Lawmakers say the creek on Skidaway Island in Chatham County has had the controversial name for at least 100 years. In the 19th century, slaves were believed to have crossed the creek while trying to secure freedom in the North.

Bill sponsor Sen. Lester Jackson, a Savannah Democrat, says the current name is insensitive and makes it sound like black men and women were acting criminally by seeking freedom.

