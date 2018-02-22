Area high schools investigate threatening social media post

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.

A threatening social media post has gone viral involving a school with the initials S-H-S, but officials believe it is a hoax.

The post appears to be written by a "Ray Andres" who says he will “bring a gun to school,” as well as a post that reads, "Yes S-H-S" is the school I want.”

This is startling for parents to see as many schools across the country, including several from right here in our area, have those same initials.

Right now, the Emanuel County Sheriff's Office is investigating the post. They say there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School, but they will have extra deputies at the school as a precaution.

Investigators did make contact with officials in Springfield, Ohio, who believe the threat was directed at a school there, and they say they have identified a suspect.

WTOC’s Dal Cannady spoke with school officials in Bulloch County who say there has been no credible threat found against Statesboro High School.

And, Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools sent out a statement to advise the community that the social media post referencing “SHS” has been investigated and is not connected to Savannah High School. Campus police immediately began investigating as soon as they were made aware of the post.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.