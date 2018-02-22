Area high schools investigate threatening social media post

The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.More >>
The Emanuel County Sheriff's Office says there is no credible threat against Swainsboro High School. The Sheriff's Office put up a post on Facebook Wednesday night saying there are reports on social media related to a potential threat occurring at "SHS" today, Thursday, February 22.More >>
A threatening social media post has gone viral involving a school with the initials S-H-S, but officials believe it is a hoax.More >>
A threatening social media post has gone viral involving a school with the initials S-H-S, but officials believe it is a hoax.More >>
The Georgia Senate has called on the federal government to change the name of a small body of water known as Runaway Negro Creek.More >>
The Georgia Senate has called on the federal government to change the name of a small body of water known as Runaway Negro Creek.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East President Street and Elba Island Road Wednesday morning.More >>
Emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of East President Street and Elba Island Road Wednesday morning.More >>
The principal of Lady's Island Middle School says a student brought a BB gun to school in his backpack on Tuesday.More >>
The principal of Lady's Island Middle School says a student brought a BB gun to school in his backpack on Tuesday.More >>
State health officials say 23 more people have died from the flu in South Carolina.More >>
State health officials say 23 more people have died from the flu in South Carolina.More >>