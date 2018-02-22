Pembroke names new city administrator, reveals comprehensive plan

Alex Floyd may be the new City Administrator for the City of Pembroke, but he's no stranger to the area.

Floyd is a sixth generation Pembroke resident. He was officially named city administrator during last week's city council meeting. He previously served as Pembroke's downtown development director.

"Alex will do a great job. He's done a great job since I've been here. He always comes in and out, periodically, to see how we're doing," Carla Nelson, Owner of Carla's Furniture Gallery said.

Nelson, who's owned a business in downtown Pembroke for four years, says she's happy to hear about Floyd's promotion. It comes at a time where the city is set to create a new comprehensive plan.

"We have a comprehensive plan due in June, so we wanted to give me enough time as administrator to get that done," Floyd said.

The plan includes the city's hopes and goals for the next 10 years, including a new 19,000 square foot public safety complex and improvements to the historical welcome center.

Floyd says the city is already seeing improvements.

"We're drilling a well in Bulloch County and piping water back to Pembroke, and that will almost double or more than double our water capacity," Floyd said.

More water in Pembroke could mean more opportunities for the city.

"This is for potential industry, larger subdivisions, bigger businesses, anyone that requires more water," Floyd said.

Floyd says smaller projects are also in the works which all focus on improving Pembroke.

"We're expecting our first son, and I want him to grow up in Pembroke and have a better town and better opportunity than we had," Floyd said.

For those interested in learning more about Pembroke's comprehensive plan, a public hearing will be held Thurs. Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. and the J. Dixie Harn Community Center.

