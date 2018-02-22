Savannah-Chatham County Public School System in violation of accreditation standards

The school district was not placed under review or probation by AdvancED. It will maintain its current accreditation status until a review on Oct. 31, 2018, when it will be reevaluated. (Source: Facebook)

The accreditation agency, AdvancED, has found the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System in violation of two accreditation standards and policies.

After an investigation conducted by the agency into complaints from Spring 2017, the school system was determined to be in violation of the following standards:

Standard 1.4: The governing authority establishes and ensures adherence to policies that are designed to support institutional effectiveness.

Standard 1.5: The governing authority adheres to a code of ethics and functions within defined roles and responsibilities.

An example of one of the ethic violations happened on May 27, 2017. when the board voted to make Dr. Ann Levett the new superintendent. According to the report, the board president allowed each board member to voice his/her rationale for approving or disapproving the superintendent's recommendation, but this was information that had been previously discussed Executive Session, so that was a violation of protocol. The report even specifically quoted some board members which were some of the same quotes that we included in our story that night.

"The phrase, 'We will show you the way or we will show you the way out,' I've heard you use multiple times, and I think that is a very dangerous leadership style for 5,000 staff," Julie Wade, District 1, said.

"I really hoped we would come in with someone with a fresh new perspective," Jolene Byrne, SCCPSS President, said.

The school district was not placed under review or probation by AdvancED. It will maintain its current accreditation status until a review on Oct. 31, 2018, when it will be reevaluated.

The school system said in a statement that it "will diligently work to maintain a course that does not impact accreditation status and will fully cooperate with AdvancED to demonstrate adherence to standards for quality schools."

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.