Hinesville firefighter passes away during physical fitness training

Hinesville Fire Department Captain Earnest "Moe" McDuffie passed away on Tuesday.

The City of Hinesville said he died while performing fire department mandated physical fitness training. They say McDuffie was running at a local park and fell unconscious.

CPR was immediately rendered by colleagues until he was taken to Liberty Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead from natural causes but the exact cause is still to be determined.

McDuffie joined the department in 2001.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.