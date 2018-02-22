87-year-old Millen lady rides hot air balloon

Some Seniors believe they're never too old to try something new.

One lady from Millen wanted to ride in a hot air balloon.

Eighty-seven-year-old Grace Royal got the chance to do that Thursday morning in Statesboro. Staff and other residents from the nursing home where she lives made the trip to watch and cheer. They put this together through a group called Second Wind Dreams.

"It's a corporation to provide bucket-list type things that residents want to do," said coordinator, Brigham Hodges.

They flew for about an hour from one side of Statesboro to the other and landed a few miles north of town.

