Good News: 87-year-old Millen lady rides hot air balloon

An 18-year-old Effingham County man is behind bars after being charged with one count of terroristic threats and acts.More >>
What if you could save hundreds of dollars every year by paying less property taxes? That’s what experts say a consolidated government would do. It could reduce your overall tax bill while aiming to make government more efficient.More >>
Savannah company Nine Line Apparel is all about supporting military veterans and victims of tragedy, and they plan to help those affected by the Florida school massacre.More >>
Thursday marks three weeks since Savannah and Chatham split police departments, but there's one piece of the puzzle that isn't complete: the handoff of the 911 Center.More >>
A Jenkins County woman took to the skies of Statesboro Thursday morning to fulfill a lifelong dream.More >>
