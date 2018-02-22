Annual Chocolate Run to be held this weekend in Statesboro

Runners from across the region will flock to Statesboro on Saturday for the annual Chocolate Run.

The race benefits the Open Hearts Community Mission and takes runners through the Georgia Southern University campus. In addition to races of three lengths, there will also be a chocolate doughnut eating contest. It's quickly become Statesboro's biggest race of the year.

"Back when we started this six years ago, we had hopes of having 200 runners show up and praying they came out, and now every year, it's 700 plus," said race committee member, Jennifer Davis.

This year, they'll add a 10k in addition to the 5k and one-mile fun run.

WTOC's Dal Cannady will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

