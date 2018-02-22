BCSO looking for leads in 1986 cold case murder

Beaufort County investigators are looking for leads in the 1986 murder of Sarah Grace Glisson of Bluffton.

Officials say 88-year-old Glisson was found murdered in her home close to Rose Hill Plantation on Feb. 22, 1986. During the investigation, it was learned that Glisson, who was legally blind, lived alone and was routinely checked on by friends. When no one heard from her, deputies were dispatched to check on her. Her home was found in disarray and she was found tied up and deceased. Investigators say she died of suffocation as a result of the location of the restraints on her body.

Examination of forensic evidence did not identify any suspects, as technology at the time was limited. Evidence collected from the scene is currently being evaluated for additional forensic examination.

A reward of up to $2,500 is offered for information leading to an arrest in any Beaufort County cold case.

