Grand opening held for Vaden Chevrolet in Pooler

The grand opening event for Vaden Chevrolet in Pooler was held Thursday.

The celebration included commentary from local dignitaries and Vaden Leadership, promotional items, prizes, and a tour of the facility.

"Pooler just jumped off the map for us for the best place to start a new dealership that doesn't compete with our dealership on Abercorn, but has its own feel and own market," said owner, Jane Vaden Thacher.

"Pooler has been growing by several businesses over the last several years. To get that next spoke in the wheel, and this is a big spoke, a car dealership, and this is a very big name - Dan Vaden - we really appreciate them locating in the city of Pooler," said Mayor Mike Lamb.

The dealership increased its service capacity from six bays at its old location to more than 20, and its inventory by 200 vehicles. It has also gone from 30 to 50 employees.

