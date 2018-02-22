BCSO investigating threat of violence at Hilton Head Island Middle School

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating after school administrators became aware of writing on the wall of a female bathroom advising students to not attend school on Friday, as there would be killings.

Investigators say although there has been no information obtained to substantiate the threat at Hilton Head Island Middle School, the investigation is ongoing and additional law enforcement personnel will be on and around the school's campus Thursday afternoon as well as Friday.

School administrators questioned students and no weapons were found. The school district released the following statement:

There will be increased sheriff's department presence on our school's campus for the remainder of the week. The school's internal review is continuing, and any appropriate action will be taken in accordance with the Beaufort County School District's Student Code of Conduct. Parents are being notified by phone. The good news here is that students did what they've been trained to do. They notified adults immediately when they found the writing in the bathroom stall.

The sheriff's office and Beaufort County School District urge students to report suspicious activity and threats of violence immediately to law enforcement and school administrators. Investigators ask that anyone with information on the identity of the person who wrote the threat on the wall to contact them at 843.524.2777. You can also contact Crimestoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC if you wish to remain anonymous.

