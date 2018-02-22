WTOC Investigates: 911 Center not up to standard

Thursday marks three weeks since Savannah and Chatham split police departments, but there's one piece of the puzzle that isn't complete: the handoff of the 911 Center.

"Demerger of police was easy - blood sweat and tears - but this is a whole new level."

The phones will keep ringing as Savannah Police Department looks to hand off the 911 Center to Chatham County on July 1, but it's an agency not running like it should.

"We have to be painfully honest with ourselves about what's good and what's bad."

The May 2017 Berkshire Study touched on efficiency issues at the 911 Center, saying it's cramped, poorly designed, and may pose a health risk. Other improvements were also needed, such as newer technology and more staffing.

A 2010 Winbourne Study also revealed the same issues with the building and lack of staff. SPD has always been in charge of operating the center even though it serves the entire county. Interim Chief Mark Revenew explains why these issues have not been addressed.

"Well, the police department has been in transition with the whole demerger process and all that stuff, and the other thing is we need to come up with an equitable way of dividing the cost among all municipalities," he said.

Revenew says the city and county front most of the extra costs for the dispatch center. The pricetag per year is close to $7 million. The county says cellphone fees only provide around $5 million of that. Due to waiting on the demerger and the budget deficit, SPD says big changes were not made.

Chatham County Manager Lee Smith says not improving the center could have impacted public safety.

"You can say that's not efficient. Let's move past not efficient. That's not safe for people who are in harm's way, have been in an accident, or are having a heart attack. That's not the way we should be conducting that business."

Right now, the county has hired the Winbourne Agency again to evalutate the dispatch center. They've also put a transition team in place to get ready for the July 1 deadline. One big change will involve the person who manages the day-to-day operations.

"The plan right now is to have a civilian director that would be a county employee, and all employees will be county employees," Smith said.

The change in leadership is a change both the city and the county can agree on.

"We want to follow the recommendations of the industry experts which says it is an independent agency run by a professional executive director," Revenew said.

"Talking to managers across the county, they preferred it to be run by the county as a department civilian operated because it's not all police - it's EMS, it's fire," Smith said.

Another change already taken this year were map upgrades to reflect the new Chatham County Police jurisdiction.

"At the 911 Center, we service all of the police, fire and EMS and the citizens of this community no matter what when we are dealing with new agencies. It's still us the same people answering the phones and dispatching."

But...it's not that simple. Some jurisdictions are separated by a yellow line. For example, on Fort Argyle Road, if you were in a car accident in the westbound lane, Chatham County Police Department would have jurisdiction. Over on the Eastbound lane, that belongs to Savannah Police Department. In emergency situations, the dispatch center says they would send both.

As the 911 calls keep coming in, the county has no time to waste in preparing for this takeover, and SPD says it will help any way it can.

"The goal is to make sure the citizens experience quick and uninterrupted service and we're going to work with the county to make sure that happens," Chief Revenew said.

