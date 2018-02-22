All of next week's Traffic Court sessions in Savannah will be rescheduled

All of next week's Traffic Court sessions in Savannah will be re - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

The City of Savannah Recorder’s Court will reschedule all of next week’s Traffic Court sessions from Feb. 27-29.

Recorder’s Court will send subpoenas through the mail with new court dates and times.

Criminal court sessions are not being affected and will proceed as scheduled.  

Traffic Court cases are being rescheduled due to the city’s ongoing IT issues.   

