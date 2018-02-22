Traffic Court sessions canceled Feb. 27-March 1 in Savannah

The City of Savannah Recorder’s Court will reschedule all of next week’s Traffic Court sessions from Feb. 27-29.More >>
Officers with the Savannah State Police are on the scene at University Commons Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting.
Thousands plan to visit "America's Pastor" one last time as other tributes continue across the area.
74-year-old Gerald Bowen started building his home in Bulloch County by himself 20 years ago. When his bosses at the Home Depot in Pooler found out last year, they contacted the national headquarters who donated materials.
Sunday was a celebration of Black History Month. Local civil rights leaders, historians, and elected officials were on hand to discuss both historical fact and its ramifications for the future.
