Traffic Court sessions canceled Feb. 27-March 1 in Savannah

The suspect involved in Saturday’s shooting at Savannah State University that left 20-year-old Kaleel Clarke dead is in police custody.More >>
Hinesville Fire Department Captain Earnest "Moe" McDuffie will be laid to rest on Monday. McDuffie died last week while performing physical fitness training.More >>
The City of Savannah Recorder’s Court will reschedule all of next week’s Traffic Court sessions from Feb. 27-March 1.More >>
Thousands plan to visit “America’s Pastor” one last time as other tributes continue across the area.More >>
