Nine Line Apparel gives back to Parkland victims

Savannah company Nine Line Apparel is all about supporting military veterans and victims of tragedy, and they plan to help those affected by the Florida school massacre.

They're creating shirts and donating to the Broward Education Foundation to support the victims and families of those who lost their lives in the tragic shooting. It happened a little over a week ago and people have made efforts from all over the nation to help the families during their time of grief.

Randi Hempel says they got together as a team and came up with the design to have 17 stars on it to honor the lives lost and a phrase from the principal.

"We're here to say we care. We want to do something to honor the victims; honor the loved ones that are still here and do something that we can to help ease their pain," Hempel said.

The shirts went on sale Feb. 21 and people have until March 7 to purchase one. Hempel says it was a way for them to give back and a way for the community to give back as well.

One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the Broward Education Foundation.

Nine Line's motto is "We've got your six," which means they have your back, and Hempel says they wanted the families and the Parkland community to know that Nine Line has their back.

"When we can all have a hand in doing something that's going to give back to families and victims of tragedy, that's what really warms your heart and makes you so proud to work here," Hempel said.

If you would like to purchase one of these shirts to give back to the families of the Parkland community, click here.

