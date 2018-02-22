Consider This: Good News: 2/22/18

It's been a week with lots of Good News stories. We start with a chilly reception at the Willett Children's Hospital earlier this week.

Camp Sunrise - an organization that supports kids and families at the Children's Hospital - turned Monday into a snow day that allowed young patients to get out and play. The program manager for Camp Sunshine tells us the children love the event as it allows them to just be kids again.

Camp Sunshine offers a series of summer camps for cancer patients, their families, and their siblings, but is a steady presence at the Willett Children's Hospital and in the lives of the children being treated there.

Two Lowcountry elementary schools are using a robot to help autistic students develop better social skills.

Milo the Robot talks to the students and can also be connected to an iPad so he can interact with them through educational videos and games. Michael C. Riley Elementary School and Beaufort Elementary School got the two Milo robots through the Robots4Autism Initiative by the South Carolina Department of Education.

The program is designed to help support the growing number of autistic students in the state of South Carolina.

Finally, the Savannah Tree Foundation began a tree-planting campaign to help replace the alarming number of trees Chatham County has been losing.

The foundation tells us that Savannah suffers from tree and canopy loss at a rate of three football fields a day. The foundation's goal is to help reverse that pattern. They will be replacing trees lost in hurricanes Matthew and Irma over the last two years, but are also keeping an eye on the mass tree removal happening along local highways.

If you have a Good News story or a Good News video to share with us, please send them to goodnews@wtoc.com.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.