Effingham County Sheriff's Office investigating former student for terroristic threats

An 18-year-old Effingham County man is behind bars after being charged with one count of terroristic threats and acts.

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating the threats allegedly made by Noah Tyson of Guyton, which resulted in the execution of a search of his home. Tyson is a former South Effingham High School student who graduated in January.

The investigation is ongoing and may result in more charges.

