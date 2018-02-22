2 injured, 1 flees after multi-vehicle crash on Trask Parkway at intersection of Bruce K Smalls Rd.

Two people are injured after a three-vehicle wreck that took place Thursday night on Trask Parkway at the intersection of Bruce K Smalls Road.

It happened just before 7 p.m. The Burton Fire District responded to find one of the vehicles heavily damaged. Officials say two occupants suffered what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. One was treated on scene by Burton firefighters, and the other was transported to the hospital.

Fire officials say one driver involved fled the scene.

Traffic was delayed for around an hour while crews assisted the injured occupants and cleaned up the roadway.

The Burton Fire District has responded to over 35 motor vehicle accidents so far this year.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.