Savannah mayor's father in ambulance struck by SUV that failed to yield

An SUV collided with an ambulance that was transporting a critical patient Thursday night on DeRenne Avenue near Abercorn Street.

Officials say the critical patient was Mayor Eddie DeLoach's father. He was being transported to the hospital which was only two miles away from where the accident happened. He is now at the hospital in stable condition in ICU.

The SUV failed to yield, striking the ambulance in the passenger door. The impact spun the SUV around which caused it to also strike the rear of the ambulance.

There were no serious injuries from the impact.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.