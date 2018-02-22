Thursday's state basketball playoff scores (2/22/18)

Area scores from GHSA and SCISA state basketball playoff games from Thursday, February 22, 2018:

GHSA BOYS:

Monroe 55 Johnson 74 F

Jenkins 52 Cook 49 F

GMC 51 Woodville-Tompkins 62 F

Lakeside-Evans 69 Richmond Hill 58 F

Stockbridge 80 New Hampstead 74 F

Bradwell Institute 73 Heritage-Conyers 83 F

Wayne County 36 Starr's Mill 47 F

Statesboro 73 Dutchtown 75 F

Long County 49 Central-Macon 62 F

Vidalia 52 Washington Co. 46 F

Glenn Hills 72 Jeff Davis 56 F

Metter 55 Laney 65 F

Randolph-Clay 73 Montgomery County 95 F

Savannah Christian 47 Aquinas 63 F

Jonesboro 62 Brunswick 51 F

SCISA GIRLS:

Patrick Henry 59 Beaufort Academy 52 F