Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida girl

UPDATE: Many Georgians were stirred from bed late Thursday night or early Friday morning by an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, a missing 8-year-old girl from southwest Florida.

Authorities canceled the Amber Alert for Odierna around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Odierna was reported as last seen Thursday in Cape Coral, Florida. Authorities are seeking a 2018 white Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a Florida license plate (#IWMX99).

UPDATED with more information: PLEASE SHARE! A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for Juliet Odierna, 8 years old, last seen in the 3000th block of Oasis Blvd in Cape Coral: pic.twitter.com/sTdqHbOoKd — FDLE (@fdlepio) February 22, 2018

Odierna has the following profile:

Skin: White

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height 4'3"

Weight: 80lbs

Theodore Moschovas, 37, is the suspect. He has the following profile:

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Brown

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 220lbs

Authorities are also seeking 34-year-old Jennifer Odierna She is listed as a "companion" in the alert. It is not known if she is related to the suspect.

She has the following profile:

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5'"9

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. It is unclear whether she is in or headed to Georgia.

