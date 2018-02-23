Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida girl - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Amber Alert canceled for missing Florida girl

Juliet Odierna. (Source: Cape Coral Police Department) Juliet Odierna. (Source: Cape Coral Police Department)
Jennifer Odierna. (Source: Cape Coral Police Department) Jennifer Odierna. (Source: Cape Coral Police Department)
Theodore Moschovas. (Source: Cape Coral Police Department) Theodore Moschovas. (Source: Cape Coral Police Department)
GEORGIA (WTOC) -

UPDATE: Many Georgians were stirred from bed late Thursday night or early Friday morning by an Amber Alert for Juliet Odierna, a missing 8-year-old girl from southwest Florida.

Authorities canceled the Amber Alert for Odierna around 3:30 a.m. Friday morning. 

Odierna was reported as last seen Thursday in Cape Coral, Florida. Authorities are seeking a 2018 white Ford F-150 pick-up truck with a Florida license plate (#IWMX99).

Odierna has the following profile: 

  • Skin: White
  • Hair: Blonde
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height 4'3"
  • Weight: 80lbs 

Theodore Moschovas, 37, is the suspect. He has the following profile: 

  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Brown
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 220lbs 

Authorities are also seeking 34-year-old Jennifer Odierna She is listed as a "companion" in the alert. It is not known if she is related to the suspect.

She has the following profile:

  • Hair: Brown
  • Eyes: Blue
  • Height: 5'"9

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223. It is unclear whether she is in or headed to Georgia. 

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.

