Rep. Gilliard hosting Georgia Dream Program session in Savannah

Representative Carl Gilliard will host a Georgia Dream Program session on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Southwest Chatham Library in Savannah.

This is a home ownership program that provides $15,000 in down payment assistance to approved applicants.

Friday's session will begin at 10 a.m. at the Southwest Chatham Library (14097 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA 31419). It is free and open to the public.

For more information or to register, please contact Rep. Gilliard’s local office at 912-436-5325.

