First-ever Savannah Comic Con set for this weekend

Savannah is holding its first-ever Comic Con this weekend at the International Trade and Convention Center on Hutchinson Island.

There will be over 25 guests in attendance, including Jonathan Hickman and Ian McGinty.

Passes for the event are $15 for adults, children 13 and under get in for free.

The two-day event will take place Saturday, Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

