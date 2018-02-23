Congressman Buddy Carter to discuss tax reform with seniors

Congressman Buddy Carter will meet with senior citizens Friday to discuss how tax reform impacts them.

At the end of last year, Republican lawmakers passed their tax reform plan into law. That bill eliminated the penalty under the Affordable Care Act for failing to have health insurance. It also lowered the corporate tax rate from 35-percent to 21-percent.

The meeting is being held Friday, Feb. 23 at Messiah Lutheran Church (1 W Ridge Rd, Savannah, GA 31411). It will begin at 3:45 p.m.

