Bulloch County drug bust lands 21-year-old female in jail without bond

A woman is behind bars being held without bond following a ongoing narcotics investigation in Bulloch County.

The Bulloch County Sheriff's Office says a search warrant was executed Wednesday at a residence on West Lake Drive in Statesboro. During the search, investigators found over 1,000 pills of hydrocodone, OxyContin and codeine, with an estimated street value of $12,000 combined. Investigators also found one pound of crystal methamphetamine worth $32,000 and seized three firearms, three vehicles, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Officials say 21-year-old Monica Jimenez, of Claxton, was arrested at the scene of the search warrant and taken to the Bulloch County Jail. She is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and several other charges.

The Sheriff's Office says this is an ongoing investigation and other arrests are pending.

Sheriff Brown would also like to ask the citizens of Bulloch County to report any suspected illegal drug activity to the Crime Suppression Unit at (912) 764-1786.

