Dunkin' Donuts unveils new Girl Scout coffee flavors in Pooler

The three new flavors are all Girl Scout Cookies: Thin Mints, Simosas, and Do-si-dos.More >>
The Savannah Philharmonic will be playing iconic tunes from rock legends Billy Joel and Elton John on Friday night.More >>
A woman is behind bars being held without bond following a ongoing narcotics investigation in Bulloch County.More >>
BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. The bank tweeted out Thursday night that digital banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.More >>
An SUV collided with an ambulance that was transporting a critical patient Thursday night on DeRenne Avenue near Abercorn Street.More >>
