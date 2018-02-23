Dunkin' Donuts unveils new Girl Scout coffee flavors in Pooler

Media attends the reveal of three new coffee flavors based on Girl Scout cookies. (Source: WTOC)

Girl Scout-themed balloons at the Dunkin' Donuts on Pooler Parkway. (Source: WTOC)

Dunkin Donuts revealed three new coffee flavors Friday morning at the location on Pooler Parkway in Pooler, Georgia.

The three new flavors are all based on Girl Scout Cookies: Thin Mints, Samoas and Do-si-dos.

Since Savannah is the birthplace of the Girl Scouts, it's only fitting that Dunkin Donuts picked the Coastal Empire for the first sip.

The Girl Scouts were founded on March 12, 1912, in Savannah by Juliette Gordon Low. Low was born in Savannah on Oct. 31, 1860.

