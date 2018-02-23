Savannah Philharmonic to perform music of Billy Joel, Elton John Friday night

The Savannah Philharmonic will be playing iconic tunes from rock legends Billy Joel and Elton John on Friday night.

The concert will be at the Johnny Mercer Theater at 7:30 p.m. Tickers can be purchased here. Seat prices range from $15 to $80.

The philharmonic will be joined by the Piano Men, a traveling quartet.

Piano Man by Billy Joel

Bennie and the Jets by Elton John

The Savannah Philharmonic's YouTube page can be found here.

