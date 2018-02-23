Tim's Take: Harbour Town Lighthouse wrapped in plaid

Yemassee Police are on the scene of a two-car wreck that is blocking both lanes of SC-68 at the intersection of Lane Street.More >>
State Representative Card Gilliard and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs hosted a session about the 'Georgia Dream Program' on Friday.
A woman is behind bars being held without bond following a ongoing narcotics investigation in Bulloch County.
For half a century, it has served more as an icon than a beacon, but the symbol of Harbour Town, which has never been an operational lighthouse, will be working this spring as the Lowcountry's signature sports event gets ready to celebrate.
A reported threat at Claxton High School illustrates the challenge schools and law officers face in separating real threats from the rest.
