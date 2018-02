Yemassee Police are on the scene of a two-car wreck that is blocking both lanes of SC-68 at the intersection of Lane Street.

Police happened up on the wreck, which happened near the Exit 38 off-ramp for I-95. Both lanes of SC-68 Westbound are closed to traffic.

Hampton County EMS and Hampton County Fire/Rescue are on the scene treating patients. Multiple officers are working to direct traffic and clear the scene.

Please seek an alternative route at this time.

