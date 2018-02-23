Police looking for person of interest in Wilmington Island area car break-ins

The Chatham County Police Department is investigating numerous car break-in reports made to police from residents in the Wilmington Island area.

Firearms were reported stolen from vehicles that were entered, and officials say it appears that all the cars had been left unlocked at the time of entry.

CCPD is seeking the public's help in identifying the man in the attached photo. If anyone can identify him or knows his whereabouts, please call 912.652.6920, or Crimestoppers at 912.234.2020.

Chatham County Police is also reminding everyone to lock their car doors at all times and remove all valuables such as firearms from vehicles.

