Warm weather pattern continues through weekend

Unseasonably warm high pressure will prevail into Saturday night. A cold front will approach the region late Sunday, then move through Monday night. High pressure is then expected until a warm front moves through Wednesday or Wednesday night, followed by another cold front late next week.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy in the morning, then becomes mostly sunny. Patchy fog will be present in the morning hours. Highs will be in the lower 80s with south winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph in the afternoon. Saturday night will be partly cloudy with patchy fog after midnight. Lows will be in the lower 60s with south winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms will arrive in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s with south winds 5 to 10 mph. There is a 30 percent chance of rain. Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s with south winds 5 to 10 mph.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. There is a chance of showers in the morning, and showers will be likely in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Southwest winds will be 5 to 10 mph with a 60 percent chance of rain. Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Tuesday is predicted to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s.Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the mid-70s. Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Thursday will be partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 80s. Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows will be in the mid-50s.

Friday is expected to be mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs will be in the lower 70s.

