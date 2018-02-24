Springfield spill dumps 3.8 million gallons of wastewater

Environmental officials are sampling Ebenezer Creek after 3.8 million gallons of wastewater spilled near it Tuesday.

A wastewater main at the Shadowbrook lift station in Springfield ruptured for unknown reasons and spilled millions of gallons of wastewater onto the ground adjacent to Ebenezer Creek, which is a tributary of the Savannah River.

After the line was repaired, crews applied powdered hydrated lime to the area to neutralize the soil contamination. Environmental crews are sampling Ebenezer Creek upstream and downstream of the spill, and officials are sending all required monitoring reports to the Georgia Environmental Protection Division. The city has also posted signs and notified the Effingham County Health Department.

City crews will install an air gap at the headworks to prevent the treatment plant from contributing to another similar event.

