1 dead after shooting at Savannah State University apartment complex

Officials with Savannah State University have confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting at the University Commons apartment complex.

At approximately 2:25 pm today, public safety received a report of shots fired in the vicinity of University Commons. The shooting victim was located and transported to Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. — Savannah State (@savannahstate) February 24, 2018

The University has confirmed that the person killed was not enrolled at the college. The school's campus was placed on lockdown until 4:45 p.m. Officers are looking for a suspect who left the grounds in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT.

The student-led newspaper The Tiger's Roar have posted several pictures of the crime scene, saying that it has been confirmed as a shooting by Savannah State Police.

Savannah State Police on the scene just confirmed a shooting in the University Commons. pic.twitter.com/UmqC6zbkid — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

#SSU Police on the scene of shooting in the Commons pic.twitter.com/xYgTk6wyG3 — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

Be patient if you’re trying to get on campus. pic.twitter.com/hvB71VeBYR — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

