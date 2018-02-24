1 dead after shooting at Savannah State University apartment com - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

1 dead after shooting at Savannah State University apartment complex

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
(Source: The Tiger's Roar) (Source: The Tiger's Roar)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Officials with Savannah State University have confirmed that one person is dead after a shooting at the University Commons apartment complex. 

The University has confirmed that the person killed was not enrolled at the college. The school's campus was placed on lockdown until 4:45 p.m. Officers are looking for a suspect who left the grounds in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT.  

The student-led newspaper The Tiger's Roar have posted several pictures of the crime scene, saying that it has been confirmed as a shooting by Savannah State Police. 

