Savannah State Police respond to reports of possible shooting

Officers with the Savannah State Police are on the scene at University Commons Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting.

The student-led newspaper The Tiger's Roar have posted several pictures of the crime scene, saying that it has been confirmed as a shooting by Savannah State Police.

Savannah State Police on the scene just confirmed a shooting in the University Commons. pic.twitter.com/UmqC6zbkid — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

#SSU Police on the scene of shooting in the Commons pic.twitter.com/xYgTk6wyG3 — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

Be patient if you’re trying to get on campus. pic.twitter.com/hvB71VeBYR — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

