Savannah State University officials refuse to say whether suspect was arrested in Saturday's fatal shooting

UPDATED (Feb. 26, 5:45 p.m.)

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) - Savannah State University officials will not release the name of a suspect in a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday.

A press release from Savannah State on Sunday said the shooting suspect was in custody but the university police would not confirm on Monday whether they were arrested. It is not known whether the suspect is still in custody.

The press release said the suspect was not a Savannah State student.

PREVIOUS STORY (Feb. 25)

The victim, 20-year-old Kaleel Clarke, died on Saturday. He was not a Savannah State student.

Savannah State University Police Chief James Barnwell credits the campus surveillance systems and the new campus safety app for helping identify the suspect.

The suspect in yesterday’s shooting on SSU campus is now in police custody. He is not an SSU student. SSU police continue to investigate the shooting incident yesterday that resulted in the death of an individual, who was also not a university student. — Savannah State (@savannahstate) February 25, 2018

Savannah State University Police continue to investigate the incident. The SSU Department of Public Safety is increasing campus security by more police patrols and allowing entrance to the campus only through the La Roche Avenue gate. Everyone going on campus must present identification.

"He told me 'Dad, I'll see you later.'" recounts Kenneth Frazier, Kaleel's father. "He went to his mom's job and brought her lunch gave her a big hug...that's the last time we saw him."

"I pray for everybody here in Savannah that has lost a child because now I'm on that list," said Frazier. "And for my son to die like that yesterday...it didn't make any sense."

The school's campus was placed on lockdown until 4:45 p.m on Saturday. Officers were looking for a suspect who left the grounds in a silver 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo LT.

At approximately 2:25 pm today, public safety received a report of shots fired in the vicinity of University Commons. The shooting victim was located and transported to Memorial Hospital where he died as a result of his injuries. — Savannah State (@savannahstate) February 24, 2018

We spoke with one student that was nearby when the shooting occurred. He says he was actually in a student government associating meeting, planning a student walkout to protest violence on school campuses when this happened.

"It's a tragedy," a Savannah State University student said. "You know, it's sad and, you know, I hold our state legislators accountable for this incident that took place today."

The student-led newspaper The Tiger's Roar posted several pictures of the crime scene, saying that it was confirmed as a shooting by Savannah State Police.

Savannah State Police on the scene just confirmed a shooting in the University Commons. pic.twitter.com/UmqC6zbkid — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

#SSU Police on the scene of shooting in the Commons pic.twitter.com/xYgTk6wyG3 — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

Be patient if you’re trying to get on campus. pic.twitter.com/hvB71VeBYR — The Tiger's Roar (@SSUTigersRoar) February 24, 2018

This investigation is being conducted by the SSU Department of Public Safety. Anyone with information about the incident should call 912-358-3004.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.