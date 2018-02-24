Effingham Sheriff's Department responds to situation on Magnolia St.

Officials with the Effingham County Sheriff's Department confirm that deputies have surrounded a house on Magnolia Street.

Officers with Guyton Police responded to the residence after receiving reports of gunshots. When the officers arrived, they found a suspect pointing a gun.

Deputies with the Effingham County Sheriff's Office responded and barricaded the house. When they made entry into the building, the suspect was nowhere to be found. Officials are continuing to look for the suspect.

