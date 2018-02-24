Delta Sigma Theta sorority celebrates 105th anniversary

Delta Sigma Theta sorority celebrated their founders day right here in Savannah, with the local chapter hosting a luncheon on Saturday morning.

The sorority celebrated their 105TH year, so they brought in someone special to speak at the brunch. Daphne Maxwell Reid played Aunt Vivian on Fresh Prince of Bel Air and she told us what Delta stands for to her.

"Scholarship and service," said Daphne Maxwell Reid. "We are very much a service-oriented group and we like to serve the community which is why I agreed to be an honorary member."

Their theme for today's luncheon was focusing on sisterhood and building each other up.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved.