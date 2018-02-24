Annual Statesboro chocolate run raises thousands for charity - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Annual Statesboro chocolate run raises thousands for charity

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
STATESBORO, GA (WTOC) -

Hundreds laced up their running shoes on Saturday morning for a cause in Statesboro.

700 runners and walkers registered for the sixth annual Chocolate Run. The 5k and 10k races benefit Open Hearts Community Mission, which opened last fall. Leaders say the race shows the grass roots support they see and residents say its changing lives.

"It's friends inviting friends to come out and help the homeless and they come together," said Reverand Jim Lewis, the Executive Director of the event.

 "It's been a great big help to me," said Ricky NeSmith, a resident. "I had a stroke eight years ago. Haven't been able to work, lost my home. They took me in and helped."

Saturday's race raised $38,000. They've collected nearly $190,000 over six years. Our Dal Cannady served as the emcee.

Copyright 2018 WTOC. All rights reserved. 

