Local emergency agencies team up to install fire alarms

The American Red Cross and the Thunderbolt Fire Department came together on Saturday to help locals install smoke alarms.

Around 12 volunteers circled up at the fire station to learn about installing smoke alarms before hitting the streets to go door to door, installing free smoke alarms. Both organizations say it is a way to encourage preventive fire safety measures.

"They also have smoke alarms that we've given them, so they've been going on door to door prior to this event," said Jessie Smith, the lead volunteer for the home fire campaign. "And today, we are kind of going everywhere they have not gone. Hoping we can eventually knock on every door in Thunderbolt."

Their goal was to install fifty smoke alarms today.

