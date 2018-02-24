Students horizons broaden at Johnson High's Megagenesis XII

Megagenesis 12 was held at Johnson High School on Saturday, inviting middle and high school students to come and learn about future educational opportunities.

The free program also included career workshops, motivational speakers, and even a talent show. All of this is meant to encourage young people in the area to set goals early so they have a better chance to succeed.

"Once they become goal-oriented," said Zke Zimmerman, the Founder and Chairperson of Megagenesis of course, then they are focused in everything that they do you put that goal up at the front of your planning in all of your activities, both in school and out of school activities because then you know what you are working toward."

More than 45,000 students and parents have come through the program since Megagenesis began.

