First Alert Forecast: Few showers Sunday, rain chance peaks Monday

A trough of low pressure - think storm system - begins to have a greater influence on our local forecast later Sunday, with a chance of rain peaking Monday.

Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures gradually cool through the 60s this evening. Areas of fog may develop later; particularly after midnight.

Sunday begins with some areas of fog and low clouds. The second half of the weekend is forecast to generally be cloudier than the first-half. Even with that being the case, temperatures are going to warm to near, or warmer than, record levels Sunday afternoon.

Savannah's Sunday record high temperature is 82°. The forecast high temperature for Savannah is 85°. High temperatures in the low to mid-80s will be widespread along and west of the I-95 corridor Sunday; a bit cooler at areas beaches.

Isolated to widely scattered showers are possible later in the day, particularly inland, as a storm system approaches. A rumble or two of thunder is certainly possible. Rain will not be widespread during the day. Savannah Metro's rain chance increases after 3 p.m. But, coverage remains isolated.

The chance of rain continues to climb Sunday night, into Monday. Rain coverage will be greatest Monday and a few showers could be on the heavy-side.

Temperatures cool slightly after behind the storm system/cold front. Another cold front and lower-end chance of rain arrives later in the work-week.

