International Trade & Convention center hosts Savannah Comic-Con

Savannah held its first ever Comic-Con on Saturday, allowing fans to come out and talk about their favorite comic books, movies, and television shows, all while interacting with some of the great minds that have created some of their favorite works.More >>
Savannah held its first ever Comic-Con on Saturday, allowing fans to come out and talk about their favorite comic books, movies, and television shows, all while interacting with some of the great minds that have created some of their favorite works.More >>
Both Ridgeland-Hardeeville basketball teams will play for the SCHSL Class AAA state titles after a pair of thrilling victories Saturday in Florence.More >>
Both Ridgeland-Hardeeville basketball teams will play for the SCHSL Class AAA state titles after a pair of thrilling victories Saturday in Florence.More >>
A trough of low pressure - think storm system - begins to have a greater influence on our local forecast later Sunday, with a chance of rain peaking Monday. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures gradually cool through the 60s this evening. Areas of fog may develop later; particularly after midnight. Sunday begins with some areas of fog and low clouds. The second half of the weekend is forecast to generally be cloudier than the first-half. Even with that being the case, temperature...More >>
A trough of low pressure - think storm system - begins to have a greater influence on our local forecast later Sunday, with a chance of rain peaking Monday. Under a partly cloudy sky, temperatures gradually cool through the 60s this evening. Areas of fog may develop later; particularly after midnight. Sunday begins with some areas of fog and low clouds. The second half of the weekend is forecast to generally be cloudier than the first-half. Even with that being the case, temperature...More >>
Unseasonably warm high pressure will prevail into Saturday night. A cold front will approach the region late Sunday, then move through Monday night. High pressure is then expected until a warm front moves through Wednesday or Wednesday night, followed by another cold front late next week.More >>
Unseasonably warm high pressure will prevail into Saturday night. A cold front will approach the region late Sunday, then move through Monday night. High pressure is then expected until a warm front moves through Wednesday or Wednesday night, followed by another cold front late next week.More >>