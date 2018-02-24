Jaguars sweep lower state basketball titles

Both Ridgeland-Hardeeville basketball teams are state championship bound.

The Jaguar boys and girls teams won the Class AAA lower state titles Saturday in thrilling contests to advance to next week's state championships in Columbia.

The boys beat Wade Hampton 51-46 in overtime. The Jaguars needed an answered prayer just to force overtime before outscoring the Red Devils in the extra period.

Wade Hampton's Tyson Grant gave the Red Devils a 40-38 lead with just a few seconds remaining. Rashamel Butler's desperation heave for the Jaguars as time expired fell way short, leading to a Wade Hampton mob celebration on the floor.

But the officials stopped the party quickly, calling a foul on Butler's attempt. He missed the first free throw before sinking the final two to force overtime.

The Jaguars will face Southside for the SCHSL Class AAA state championship Saturday at Columbia's Colonial Life Arena.

The Ridgeland-Hardeeville girls will take the floor there as well.

The Jaguars took down Swansea 46-40 Saturday to clinch their spot in Saturday's title game. Ridgeland-Hardeeville sank six free throws down the stretch to ice the game.

The Jaguars will play Newberry Saturday in Columbia for the Class AAA title.