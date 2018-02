Law enforcement will continue to pace traffic along eastbound Interstate 16 through Sunday as they work to control the flow of cars coming into the city.

Traffic pacing typically involves police or deputies using their cruisers to slow, or completely stop the flow of traffic. Reasons for this practice usually range from construction projects along the interstate, or just to control the speed at which people are driving along the interstate.

Officials have been pacing traffic throughout the day on Saturday, particularly around I-16 near Chatham Parkway. There is no established time as to when the pacing will end on Sunday.

