"Deadly Dust" book recounts Imperial Sugar Refinery tragedy - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

"Deadly Dust" book recounts Imperial Sugar Refinery tragedy

By Bradley Mullis, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)

People gathered at E. Shaver's bookstore in downtown Savannah for a book signing of Larry Peterson's newly published book, "Deadly Dust".

 The book explores the Imperial Sugar refinery explosion 10 years ago where 14 people were killed and more than 3 dozen injured. It is the first full study of the explosions and fire at the Imperial Sugar Refinery, including first-person interviews, court records and hundreds of government documents. 

"It's something that every Savannian should be proud of and every Savannian should read to understand what a great man we had here in Savannah and what a great piece of literature he produced," said Mark Tate, who represented the majority of victims that were injured in the explosion. 

Tate was there for the signing on Saturday, as Peterson died back in 2014. 

There will be another deadly dust book signing in September later this year with Peterson's widow, Lannie

  • NewsNewsMore>>

  • 1 dead after shooting at Savannah State University apartment complex

    1 dead after shooting at Savannah State University apartment complex

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:44 PM EST2018-02-25 03:44:08 GMT
    (Source: The Tiger's Roar)(Source: The Tiger's Roar)

    Officers with the Savannah State Police are on the scene at University Commons Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting. 

    More >>

    Officers with the Savannah State Police are on the scene at University Commons Apartments after receiving reports of a shooting. 

    More >>

  • "Deadly Dust" book recounts Imperial Sugar Refinery tragedy

    "Deadly Dust" book recounts Imperial Sugar Refinery tragedy

    Saturday, February 24 2018 10:31 PM EST2018-02-25 03:31:11 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    People gathered at E. Shaver's bookstore in downtown Savannah for a book signing of Larry Peterson's newly published book, "Deadly Dust".

     The book explores the Imperial Sugar refinery explosion 10 years ago where 14 people were killed and more than 3 dozen injured. It is the first full study of the explosions and fire at the Imperial Sugar Refinery, including first-person interviews, court records and hundreds of government documents. 

    More >>

    People gathered at E. Shaver's bookstore in downtown Savannah for a book signing of Larry Peterson's newly published book, "Deadly Dust".

     The book explores the Imperial Sugar refinery explosion 10 years ago where 14 people were killed and more than 3 dozen injured. It is the first full study of the explosions and fire at the Imperial Sugar Refinery, including first-person interviews, court records and hundreds of government documents. 

    More >>

  • International Trade & Convention center hosts Savannah Comic-Con

    International Trade & Convention center hosts Savannah Comic-Con

    Saturday, February 24 2018 9:49 PM EST2018-02-25 02:49:36 GMT
    (Source: WTOC)(Source: WTOC)

    Savannah held its first ever Comic-Con on Saturday, allowing fans to come out and talk about their favorite comic books, movies, and television shows, all while interacting with some of the great minds that have created some of their favorite works. 

    More >>

    Savannah held its first ever Comic-Con on Saturday, allowing fans to come out and talk about their favorite comic books, movies, and television shows, all while interacting with some of the great minds that have created some of their favorite works. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly