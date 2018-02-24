"Deadly Dust" book recounts Imperial Sugar Refinery tragedy

People gathered at E. Shaver's bookstore in downtown Savannah for a book signing of Larry Peterson's newly published book, "Deadly Dust".

The book explores the Imperial Sugar refinery explosion 10 years ago where 14 people were killed and more than 3 dozen injured. It is the first full study of the explosions and fire at the Imperial Sugar Refinery, including first-person interviews, court records and hundreds of government documents.

"It's something that every Savannian should be proud of and every Savannian should read to understand what a great man we had here in Savannah and what a great piece of literature he produced," said Mark Tate, who represented the majority of victims that were injured in the explosion.

Tate was there for the signing on Saturday, as Peterson died back in 2014.

There will be another deadly dust book signing in September later this year with Peterson's widow, Lannie