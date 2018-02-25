Saturday's high school baseball scores (2/24/18)

High school baseball scores from Saturday, February 24, 2018:
Madison Co. 0 Savannah Christian 10 F/5
East Paulding 2 Savannah Christian 5 F
First Presbyterian Day 21 Savannah Country Day 8 F (Game 1)
First Presbyterian Day 5 Savannah Country Day 2 F (Game 2)
Walnut Grove 9 South Effingham 0 F
Calvary Day 7 Tattnall County 3 F
Starr's Mill 7 Effingham County 0 F
Greenbrier 8 Effingham County 4 F
Roswell 4 Vidalia 1 F
Pickens 4 Vidalia 5 F
Cairo 4 Jeff Davis 6 F (Game 1)
Cairo 6 Jeff Davis 3 F (Game 2)
Camden County 11 Statesboro 3 F (Game 1)
Camden County 5 Statesboro 4 F/8 (Game 2)
East Paulding 10 Benedictine 16 F
Madison County 10 Benedictine 9 F
Islands 1 Duluth 11 F
Islands 3 Social Circle 11 F
New Hampstead 9 Montgomery County 2 F (Game 1)
New Hampstead 11 Montgomery County 1 F (Game 2)
Commerce 7 Bryan County 11 F (Game 1)
Commerce 6 Bryan County 12 F (Game 2)
Brantley County 4 Toombs County 8 F
