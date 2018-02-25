Saturday's high school baseball scores (2/24/18) - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Saturday's high school baseball scores (2/24/18)

By Jake Wallace, Sports Reporter/Anchor
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

High school baseball scores from Saturday, February 24, 2018:

Madison Co. 0 Savannah Christian 10 F/5

East Paulding 2 Savannah Christian 5 F

First Presbyterian Day 21 Savannah Country Day 8 F (Game 1)

First Presbyterian Day 5 Savannah Country Day 2 F (Game 2)

Walnut Grove 9 South Effingham 0 F

Calvary Day 7 Tattnall County 3 F

Starr's Mill 7 Effingham County 0 F

Greenbrier 8 Effingham County 4 F

Roswell 4 Vidalia 1 F

Pickens 4 Vidalia 5 F

Cairo 4 Jeff Davis 6 F (Game 1)

Cairo 6 Jeff Davis 3 F (Game 2)

Camden County 11 Statesboro 3 F (Game 1)

Camden County 5 Statesboro 4 F/8 (Game 2)

East Paulding 10 Benedictine 16 F

Madison County 10 Benedictine 9 F

Islands 1 Duluth 11 F

Islands 3 Social Circle 11 F

New Hampstead 9 Montgomery County 2 F (Game 1)

New Hampstead 11 Montgomery County 1 F (Game 2)

Commerce 7 Bryan County 11 F (Game 1)

Commerce 6 Bryan County 12 F (Game 2)

Brantley County 4 Toombs County 8 F

